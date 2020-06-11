UK offering Adulting 101 class this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students learn a lot in the classroom, but sometimes they need to go back to the basics. The University of Kentucky wants to change that.

UK is offering an online course to help teenagers get ready for the real world.

The class, called "Adulting 101" covers a variety of topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette.

The online course begins June 16 and runs for eight weeks. The cost to enroll is $29.99.

