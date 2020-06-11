Gov. Beshear reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor said there is a backlog in the federal COVID-19 cases reporting system on Thursday. He reported 69 new cases, but due to the backlog said he will likely report additional cases on Friday.

“There is a backlog in the federal system that we put our results into and, because of that, a significant number of results that would have come in today are going to come tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “So our number today is really low but you should not read anything into that.”

The official number of cases in the state is up to 11,945 on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear: "Do not read into this" as a significant decline.

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. Those deaths were reported in Boone, Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette and Gallatin counties.

“These are nine families that are going to need us during this difficult time, a time when there is already anxiety because it’s harder right now to grieve,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s try to do even more, those small things that can help people around us and lift them up.”

Three of the deaths were out of the same long-term care facility in Boone County.

The COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky is now 493.

