Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Thursday COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Thursday COVID-19 update More>>https://bit.ly/3cUyQnu

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, June 11, 2020

The governor said there is a backlog in the federal COVID-19 cases reporting system on Thursday. He reported 69 new cases, but due to the backlog said he will likely report additional cases on Friday.

“There is a backlog in the federal system that we put our results into and, because of that, a significant number of results that would have come in today are going to come tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “So our number today is really low but you should not read anything into that.”

The official number of cases in the state is up to 11,945 on Thursday.

[CLICK HERE: Interactive Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases.]

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. Those deaths were reported in Boone, Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette and Gallatin counties.

“These are nine families that are going to need us during this difficult time, a time when there is already anxiety because it’s harder right now to grieve,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s try to do even more, those small things that can help people around us and lift them up.”

Three of the deaths were out of the same long-term care facility in Boone County.

The COVID-19 death toll in Kentucky is now 493.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday marks 14 nights of protests in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesting continues for night fourteen in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

News

Danville community members use a town hall to discuss policing and racial injustice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A group of community members in Danville organized a town hall meeting so people could bring questions and concerns regarding policing to discuss with city and county leaders.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former gang member who did time in prison, and now helps guide Fayette County teens through challenges

News

‘It’s broken’: Fears grow about strength of US voting system

Updated: 5 hours ago
The chaos that plagued Georgia’s primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation’s patchwork election system that could undermine the November presidential contest, political leaders and elections experts say.

News

Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

Updated: 5 hours ago
California’s tourism industry is gearing back up with the state giving counties the green light to allow hotels, zoos, aquariums, wine tasting rooms and museums to reopen Friday. But it will not be the same.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Logan Avritt Works with At Risk Teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
As youth lead the protests against racial inequality and racism, a man who works with teenagers in Fayette County schools has special insight into the teenagers of today.

News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

News

Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, temperature checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two more Florida theme parks are opening after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Derby Festival cancels Thunder Over Louisville, Pegasus Parade, Mini Marathon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade all have now been canceled.

News

Some stores end practice of locking up black beauty products

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color.

News

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.