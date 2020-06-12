Advertisement

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

The couple has filed a lawsuit.
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

On Thursday, a couple filed a lawsuit against the police department stating that a teen who went to redeem a savings bond was forcibly removed from the bank in a case of mistaken identity. Police say they were investigating another suspect who was cashing fraudulent savings bonds.

On Friday, Lexington police released audio of the 911 call from Chase Bank, dispatch audio, and body-worn camera video files.

18-year-old Gage Slone and his girlfriend Elena Perez say they were both thrown to the ground and are now both recovering from concussions in the incident.

Lexington police say they keep track of the number of misconduct complaints, as well as maintaining a log for racially-motivated complaints.

The complaint logs are available to the general public. They can be accessed here.

In both 2015 and 2016, the department received one complaint, but there is a jump in 2017 with 16 complaints after the department broadened the definition of a racial incident. The department received 8 complaints in 2018, and 10 in 2019. 2020 data is available at the above link. As of May 2020, there have been 2 racially-motivated bias complaints.

Slone and Perez say officers never identified themselves before taking the alleged action. Lexington police say they are now looking into the situation.

“To see it on social media, you don’t expect it to haunt you. It just seems like with everything going on, they still didn’t care,” Perez tells WKYT.

The couple claims Kentucky State Police who were also at the scene were rough with them, as well. KSP says they are looking into the situation.

Lexington police say they are continuing to review the incident, and plan on releasing body cam footage.

