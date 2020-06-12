As more head to lakes, swimming safety becomes more paramount

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lakes are filling up with crowds.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are, maybe, exploring areas like lakes, rivers, and streams that maybe haven’t done so before because a lot of the public swimming pools are currently closed,” says Tim Eling, with the Daniel Boone National Forest.

That being said, it’s important to note that swimming in a lake is very different from swimming in a pool.

Eling points out that in deep water, emergencies can happen quickly and easily. With no lifeguards at lakes, says people need to be extremely careful.

In addition to wearing life jackets, Eling recommends getting familiar with the water before you jump in –because you don’t know what’s underneath.

He warns that even skilled swimmers could have emergencies.

“There are so many unknowns. You could be a great swimmer but if your leg gets caught under a log that you didn’t even know was there that can get you into trouble really quickly. Or a swift current, or what if you’re swimming below a dam and they release water?”

While there’s no way to predict an emergency, Eling says people should always hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

Eling also says people should never swim alone, in case of an emergency.

