LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a fire in Lexington.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11 on Blue Grass Avenue.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

