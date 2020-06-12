Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re rolling into the weekend with a September feeling pattern taking hold of our region. This setup looks to continue through early next week as we watch an upper level low develop near us. Depending on where it sets up, we could be talking about a few showers showing up.

Let’s begin with this evening and roll forward. Temps will generally drop into the 60s with 50s showing up by morning. Skies look to stay mostly dry.

A cold front shows up on Saturday and will play a big roll on the temps. If the front is slower, temps will be a little warmer. If the front is faster, the numbers will be way down. There could be a few showers and storms with this front as it swings through.

Behind this comes an upper level low spinning across the region. This should cutoff across the eastern Ohio Valley or into the Mid-Atlantic States. This could bring a couple of showers and storms late weekend into the first half of next week. Temps stay below normal.

