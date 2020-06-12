Commission weighs future for rotunda’s Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A key meeting is set to begin Friday afternoon that could result in a controversial statue being removed from the state capitol rotunda.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Governor Andy Beshear says he expects the commission to vote to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the rotunda.

The statue has been in the capital since 1936.

A crew and heavy equipment from American Industrial Contractors have been at the capitol since Friday morning. There is a crane in place, and crews could be seen taking a number of large wooden platforms off a flatbed truck.

This as the state panel is set to meet this afternoon. WKYT also saw metal supports being placed in the basement of the capitol, underneath where the state is. That was late on Thursday.

WKYT News placed a call into American Industrial Contractors to learn more about the equipment that has been put in place. We were directed to leave a message with the company president.

During his daily briefing on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said they had reached out to commission members about Friday’s vote.

“We expect a bipartisan vote in favor of removal of the statue tomorrow. It is my expectation, and we have let each of the individuals know that is what I am asking,” said the governor.

This issue has been debated before. Five years ago this month the same commission considered moving the statue. The result of that debate was the removal of one of the bronze plaques in front of the statue.

Governor Beshear said Thursday he believes the statue could be moved to Davis’ birthplace in Lincoln County.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.