Emer. Mgr. confirms body found in Laurel River is man swept away after spillway opened

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) –

The Whitley County Emergency Manager has confirmed to WKYT that a body found in Laurel River is that of Tyler Russell.

Crews have been searching the lake since Saturday looking for Russell.

He was reportedly out swimming with his wife and friends Saturday when water was released from the spillway, pulling him under.

Danny Moses, Whitley Emergency Manager, confirms it was Tyler Russell’s body found this morning

