Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says that due to data backlog, some of Friday’s numbers include cases that should have been reported on Thursday.

He says there are 331 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 12,166. Unfortunately, the governor reported four new deaths, raising the total to 497.

“I grieve with these four new families, along with all 497 families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This dangerous disease is still out there and we must stay vigilant to protect more people going forward.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

The governor says there are 418 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 are in the ICU, while at least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Other numbers, per Gov. Beshear's office:



Total tests: 315,068



Ever hospitalized: 2,418

Currently: 418



Ever in ICU: 969

Currently: 67



Total recovered: 3,390



