Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says that due to data backlog, some of Friday’s numbers include cases that should have been reported on Thursday.

He says there are 331 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 12,166. Unfortunately, the governor reported four new deaths, raising the total to 497.

“I grieve with these four new families, along with all 497 families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This dangerous disease is still out there and we must stay vigilant to protect more people going forward.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

The governor says there are 418 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 are in the ICU, while at least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Crime

Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

News

Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, was sentenced to life in prison.

State

Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus put a real damper on scouting the past few months when it comes to activities like camping, hiking, and swimming. How have they adjusted?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mainly dry weather rolls on into the weekend.