2 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Fayette Co. Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released COVID-19 case numbers in the city on Friday.

According to the health department, there are 1,041 cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County. That’s an increase of 33 cases from the health department’s report on Thursday.

One case was at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington. That brings the total at that facility to 280.

The health department also announced 2 new deaths in the county, bringing the total up to 17. Neither death was connected to the FMC.

One death is said to have been in a Fayette County nursing home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.