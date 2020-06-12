Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln. Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education and health officials plan to meet to discuss how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in a statement that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is working on protocols and will meet with the leaders at the Kentucky Department of Education on Friday to “hone the guidance.” Officials say a timeline would be established for releasing the safety procedures, which will likely include measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Brown said he thinks districts can begin looking at an August start date for classes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A business fired two Kentucky workers and issued an apology after a black woman was denied access to a restroom. The Courier Journal reports Liquor Barn said in a statement Wednesday that it terminated the employee who turned the woman away and the general manager of the Louisville store. The company said it was “embarrassed” and “deeply regrets” the incident. The statement came following a video posted Tuesday to social media by a white construction worker, who said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the bathroom while she was not.