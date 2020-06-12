Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather keeps coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This run with low humidity and below average temps will hold steady through the weekend.

We'll have another front enter our area and drive temperatures further down the thermometer. I am seeing strong hints that some of you won't even make it out of the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. I think you will reach 70, but it is just something exciting to see! As the colder air invasion begins, there could be a few showers develop.

A wave of energy will develop along the coast and throw showers into Kentucky on Sunday and for the early parts of next week. This will keep temperatures down.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

