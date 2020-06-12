Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

While workers were busy inside, preparing the statue of Jefferson Davis for removal, outside the Capitol there were a few people who didn’t agree with the decision.

One group came up from Corbin and said their ancestors fought in the Civil War.

This group of protesters, from Corbin, came to oppose the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda. pic.twitter.com/kI0P2vkYEx — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) June 12, 2020

A man from Estill County said Davis deserved to be honored in the rotunda.

“The South stood up for their beliefs,” said Ron King. “They believe that they wanted to leave the union. That’s all they wanted to do was simply say, ‘we agree to disagree.’”

Ron King from Estill County is here to protest the removal of the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol rotunda. pic.twitter.com/UQhUMUAIXY — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) June 12, 2020

King argued that removing the statue was removing a piece of history.

“We should feel uncomfortable about our history,” King said. “That’s how we change. If all you feel is comfortable and happy about your history you’re never going to change.”

But Adrian Wallace, with the Kentucky chapter of the NAACP, said the statue was put there more than 70 years after the Civil War ended, with a very clear purpose.

“Removing the statue is no different of rewriting history then when it was placed there in 1936,” Wallace said. “In 1936, was placed there, it was put there for a very intentional reason and it was an intimidation tactic.”

Wallace said they applaud the governor and the commission for removing the statue. But now they want to see a change that doesn’t just involve symbols.

“We are still calling on the governor to issue an emergency executive order to allow for civilian oversight of police misconduct come across the Commonwealth,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.