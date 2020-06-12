Advertisement

Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

While workers were busy inside, preparing the statue of Jefferson Davis for removal, outside the Capitol there were a few people who didn’t agree with the decision.

One group came up from Corbin and said their ancestors fought in the Civil War.

A man from Estill County said Davis deserved to be honored in the rotunda.

“The South stood up for their beliefs,” said Ron King. “They believe that they wanted to leave the union. That’s all they wanted to do was simply say, ‘we agree to disagree.’”

King argued that removing the statue was removing a piece of history.

“We should feel uncomfortable about our history,” King said. “That’s how we change. If all you feel is comfortable and happy about your history you’re never going to change.”

But Adrian Wallace, with the Kentucky chapter of the NAACP, said the statue was put there more than 70 years after the Civil War ended, with a very clear purpose.

“Removing the statue is no different of rewriting history then when it was placed there in 1936,” Wallace said. “In 1936, was placed there, it was put there for a very intentional reason and it was an intimidation tactic.”

Wallace said they applaud the governor and the commission for removing the statue. But now they want to see a change that doesn’t just involve symbols.

“We are still calling on the governor to issue an emergency executive order to allow for civilian oversight of police misconduct come across the Commonwealth,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Crime

Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

News

Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, was sentenced to life in prison.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus put a real damper on scouting the past few months when it comes to activities like camping, hiking, and swimming. How have they adjusted?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mainly dry weather rolls on into the weekend.