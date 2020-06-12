Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

Thoroughbred Racing:

CHURCHILL DOWNS-ASMUSSEN RECORD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen became the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs on Friday, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires. SENT: 240 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA RACING-WHIP RULE

LOS ANGELES — Jockeys competing in California won’t be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in an underhanded position, according to a new rule approved by the California Horse Racing Board. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 540 words, photos.

