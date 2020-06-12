KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
AC-9C-3D-7D-8D
(AC, 9C, 3D, 7D, 8D)
10-24-28-29, Cash Ball: 8
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: eight)
09-24-25-29-42, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
7-2-5
(seven, two, five)
9-1-1-5
(nine, one, one, five)
8-6-1-6
(eight, six, one, six)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million