Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Lady A will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.
Lady A will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.(Circle)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.

Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the band decided to remove the word, which has associations to slavery.

The group, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Scott’s family will also perform during the live event at the historic Nashville venue without a live audience. Charlie Worsham is also scheduled for the show.

You can watch Opry Live on Circle and its Facebook and YouTube livestreams. You can check your local listings here.

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday live concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

