Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-HEALTH CARE

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-BREONNA TAYLOR

Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March. The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky governor seeks vote to oust Davis bust from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has asked a state commission to vote to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol’s Rotunda, a day after another statue of the Confederate president was toppled by protesters in Virginia. Gov. Andy Beshear’s request comes amid a rapidly unfolding protest movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. The Davis statue is one of several in the Rotunda and is located not far from a bronze likeness of Abraham Lincoln. Both Civil War adversaries were born in Kentucky.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREST SERVICE

Developed campgrounds reopen in Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Developed campgrounds within the Daniel Boone National Forest are reopening to visitors after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Forest Service said in a statement that campsites were available to visitors beginning on Thursday. Restroom facilities were open, but the agency said some amenities could be limited and suggested calling ahead. Visitor centers and swimming sites remain closed. The Forest Service says it is reopening sites as it assesses facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety. Other recreation sites including Red River Gorge, picnic areas and shooting ranges had already reopened.

KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL

Kentucky Derby Festival cancels parade, Thunder fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Festival has canceled this year’s Pegasus Parade and fireworks display known as Thunder Over Louisville, saying it would not be responsible to let the events go on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s events were originally postponed until August and September leading up to the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby in Louisville. The festival said Thursday that other events canceled for 2020 include the miniMarathon. This is the festival’s 65th year and the first time its traditional events have not been held in the spring.

BLUEGRASS MUSEUM

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopening in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky, is reopening to the public this month after being closed for almost three months during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hall of Fame’s exhibit space and museum store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday beginning June 17. The museum’s exhibits feature documentary-style films, artifacts and images. Exhibits on the second floor highlight the Hall of Fame and include additional items related to Hall of Fame members. Executive Director Chris Joslin says some adjustments have been made for health purposes, and details are posted online and in the building.