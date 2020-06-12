Lexington seeing daily increase in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track the COVID-19 crisis in the commonwealth.

We’re seeing a daily increase in cases in the state, especially in Lexington.

But, so far, Governor Beshear hasn’t called it a true spike.

If you look at our latest numbers, Kentucky is nearing 12,000 cases of COVID. We had nine more deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll closer to 500.

The good news is more than a quarter of all patients have recovered.

In Fayette County, the case total has passed 1,000.

We had 33 new cases and two new deaths announced Friday. One new death was from a patient in a nursing home and one new case is linked to the Federal Medical Center.

More than half of all COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lexington.

The governor has talked about the increase in cases and he attributes part of that to expanded testing.

