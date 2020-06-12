Advertisement

Man accused of hitting deputy in the face with medical tray

Shawn Barnett.
Shawn Barnett.(Wayne Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is accused of destroying over $20,000 in medical equipment.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office says emergency services transported Shawn Barnett back home after being released from the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

When the got to his house, the sheriff’s office says Barnett refused to allow the EMTs to take him inside until a certain woman was present, but dispatchers were unable to contact that person.

A deputy was sent to help out and when he arrived on scene they sheriff’s office says he saw Barnett physically threatening the EMTs.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was unable to de-escalate the situation, so he placed Barnett under arrest for the threat. Barnett is bed-ridden, so the EMTs then started transporting him to the jail for the deputy.

While on the way to the jail, the sheriff’s office says Barnett started breaking equipment inside the ambulance including a monitor with an estimated cost of over $20,000.

We’re told the deputy tried again, unsuccessfully, to de-escalate the situation, and was hit in the face by Barnett with a medical tray.

Barnett was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center on charges of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and assault.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Crime

Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

News

Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, was sentenced to life in prison.

State

Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus put a real damper on scouting the past few months when it comes to activities like camping, hiking, and swimming. How have they adjusted?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mainly dry weather rolls on into the weekend.