NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

(AP) - The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

The proposal goes to the Division I Council, which meets Tuesday, and is expected to be approve. The plan had been circulating among NCAA members for during the last week.

Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few a final tweaks were made allow teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walkthroughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.

