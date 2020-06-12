Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

SAN DIEGO (AP) - California’s tourism industry is gearing back up with the state giving counties the green light to allow hotels, zoos, aquariums, wine tasting rooms and museums to reopen Friday. But it will not be the same.

Hotels will limit people lounging by pools and attractions will require masks. Stay-at-home orders are estimated to have cost the state economy some $72 billion in expected revenue from tourism.

The $145 billion industry now is trying to balance how to implement safety measures to control a pandemic without ruining the fun. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state continue growing.

