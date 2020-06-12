Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened off Allen School Road at a residence following a suspected domestic dispute.

The sheriff says one person was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Another person was airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital and is in critical condition.

The sheriff says there is no danger to the public, and the shooter is one of the victims.

