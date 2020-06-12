Advertisement

Specialized team of Mennonites joins search for missing teen on Herrington Lake

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A recovery mission for a missing Madison County teen is continuing into its third day on Harrington Lake.

On Wednesday, Emanuel Prewitt and a group of friends were swimming across Harrington Lake near Gwinn Island when he went underwater and didn’t surface.

Search crews are now into their third day of searching Harrington Lake for Prewitt, a Madison County teen who was going to start his senior year this year at Madison Central High a School.

Friday, a new group has joined the search effort.

According to Mike Wilder, the emergency manager in Boyle County, the search team at the lake has expanded to nearly 30 people, and now includes a specialized team that came in from Tennessee.

Wilder says not only is the lake filled with debris, but there are also areas over 100 feet deep, which makes the search difficult, but Friday another experienced search group of Mennonites from Tennessee has joined to help out.

“They have very sophisticated equipment, up to date sonar, underwater drones, those kind of things that can be of great service to us at this time,” Wilder said.

Wilder says even with the lake being difficult to search through, he has assured the family that his teams will never give up until Prewitt is found

Wilder says underwater currents also make the search difficult as they can easily transport debris and objects further away.

