The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -"Be Prepared!" That’s the Boy Scouts motto, but is that possible when you are facing a pandemic?

Scouts love to hike, camp, canoe, and swim. But all those kinds of scout activities were challenged when coronavirus hit in March. So, scouts and their leaders have adjusted to the “new normal.”

Tonight at 6:30, the CEO of the Blue Grass Council of the Boy Scouts joins Sam Dick for a live discussion at 6:30 on the CW Lexington. Where is scouting headed this Summer? What will scouts be allowed to do? And how have they adjusted to the restrictions?

