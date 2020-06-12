Thursday marks 14 nights of protests in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesting continues for night fourteen in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.
Protesters blocked the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue. This is the spot Daezon Morgan was killed on his motorcycle by an alleged drunk driver. Protestors were not happy with how Lexington Police handled the arrest.
Police were on the street with the protesters and most of the officers are wearing full riot gear.
A group of protesters from downtown Lexington has joined the group at the corner of Richmond and Preston in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.
The protesters lit candles and laid down flowers to honor the memory of Morgan.
Protesters also gathered at the Courthouse Plaza.
Dozens from the LGBTQ+ community are also here to show solidarity.
Protesters marched to Cheapside and kneeled. Cheapside was the spot of one of the largest slave-trading markets in the south.
The protests in Lexington remained peaceful.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.