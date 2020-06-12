Thursday marks 14 nights of protests in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesting continues for night fourteen in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

Protesters blocked the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue. This is the spot Daezon Morgan was killed on his motorcycle by an alleged drunk driver. Protestors were not happy with how Lexington Police handled the arrest.

Police were on the street with the protesters and most of the officers are wearing full riot gear.

Protesters are blocking the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/j6pWgbvkjx — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 12, 2020

A group of protesters from downtown Lexington has joined the group at the corner of Richmond and Preston in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

The protesters lit candles and laid down flowers to honor the memory of Morgan.

Candles and flowers on the corner of Richmond and Preston to honor the memory of Daezon Morgan. pic.twitter.com/CKgZD8q8Xv — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 12, 2020

“Say his name! Daezon Morgan.”



Downtown protesters have joined the group on the corner of Richmond and Preston. Large group now. pic.twitter.com/AfDaR1IH16 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 12, 2020

Protestors have now gathered with another group on Richmond Road and Preston. This is the spot Daezon Morgan was killed on his motorcycle by an alleged drunk driver. Protestors were not happy with how Lexington Police handled the arrest. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ngFYLs2SHE — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 12, 2020

Protesters also gathered at the Courthouse Plaza.

Dozens from the LGBTQ+ community are also here to show solidarity.

Protesters marched to Cheapside and kneeled. Cheapside was the spot of one of the largest slave-trading markets in the south.

The protests in Lexington remained peaceful.

Here is the size of tonight’s group. One of the largest groups this week. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/0JYInvNmp2 — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 12, 2020

Protestors kneel in Cheapside. In case you didn’t know, this was the spot of one of the largest slave trading markets in the south. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KtDhh8xTvb — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 12, 2020

