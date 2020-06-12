Tri For Sight race still happening this year, but with major changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Virtual races are becoming popular across the world as COVID-19 is forcing marathons, triathlons, and other races to cancel.

But organizers with Tri for Sight say they’re moving forward with plans to race.

With their backs up against a wall and the thought of canceling a staple event, organizers of the 2020 Tri For Sight Triathlon had a decision to make.

“We could move forward and host or not, and we decided to be optimistic,” said race director Jody Shoup.

Shoup is in her first year as race director and says being optimistic doesn’t mean things will be business as usual.

I spoke with the race director for Tri For Sight this morning and she told me they are planning to go ahead and race in September. She said they prefer to be optimistic, but that doesn't mean things will be the same. I'll have more on the changes coming up tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/QrWyVamWI4 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 12, 2020

“We’re expecting to be maybe 250 which for starters right there is going to limit the number of people we can have racing; normally it’s between 4[00] and 500,” Shoup said. “We also will probably not be allowed to have spectators. Just again, it depends on what number is going to be allowed to gather so we’re looking at ways we can have live tracking and live video feed from the finish so that people’s friends and families can still have ways to support them, albeit, virtually.”

“At this point in the year, I think we’ve all learned that we need to be flexible and maybe a little creative,” Shoup said.

Shoup says only about 70 people have registered to participate so there is plenty of room still.

“I think at this point everyone is just excited for the opportunity to hopefully get to race in person,” Shoup said.

The race is currently scheduled for September 13. Shoup says that this is still a fluid situation and things could change so if you sign up and the race is canceled they’ll honor your registration for next year’s event.

