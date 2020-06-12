Advertisement

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

Members from UK Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Sciences, Public Health and Social Work all got on one knee in remembrance of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery. A show of support to end systemic racism.

“In our commonwealth, and in our country, life expectancy is cut short because of the color of your skin,” said Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK president.

Capilouto and other university leaders say a part of that deals with targeting the health disparities between whites and minorities.

“We must commit our time, our effort and our resources to combating the unjust health disparities that cause preventable deaths of people of color,” Capilouto said.

They also talked about the need to better educate students and practitioners on how to deliver equitable care to all.

Leaders say it’s going to take more than just addressing the issue but taking action.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Crime

Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

News

Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, was sentenced to life in prison.

State

Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus put a real damper on scouting the past few months when it comes to activities like camping, hiking, and swimming. How have they adjusted?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mainly dry weather rolls on into the weekend.