Whitley County man found guilty of 2018 murder

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A man arrested for murder in Williamsburg was found guilty Thursday.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Jeffery Cole was convicted in the stabbing death of Curtis Lawson back in early 2018.

[Cole was on the run for one day and stabbed another man while trying to avoid police. ]

He is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

