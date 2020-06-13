Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air moves in this weekend

(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front moves through this weekend, providing cooler temperatures and some rain chances this weekend and into next week.

Starting your Saturday, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies and light winds. As we continue throughout the day, a mix of sun and clouds will be with us, and temperatures will continue to feel nice with highs topping out this afternoon in the lower 80s. Most of us stay dry throughout the day, but a cold front will be moving through this afternoon and evening, providing an isolated rain chance for some areas.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 50s for an excellent refreshing start. A center of low pressure will still be spinning nearly on top of us, which does provide a little more of a scattered shower chance through the morning hours, but then drier conditions should come in during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday are expected to only rise into the mid to lower the 70s with breezy northerly winds at times.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around for Monday and Tuesday of next week, but we won’t experience any washout conditions, so we’ll still enjoy some dry times. Then, a dry period will enter the forecast during the middle of the week before another system moves towards the end of the week. Highs will stay below average through the first half of the week with the mid to upper 70s expected, and then by the end of next week, temperatures will slowly rise back into the lower to mid-80s.

