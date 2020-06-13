Asmussen becomes all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has become the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires.

Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017, when he surpassed Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the historic track’s leading trainer for over 31 years.

Asmussen quickly added to his total, winning the second race with Hulen.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.