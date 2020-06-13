’Conversations about Race, Reconciliation and Resolutions’ cut short by protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 16th day of protests in Lexington brought out passionate protesters early in the morning for a march down Richmond Road demanding immediate action against police brutality.

Organizers started their march on Richmond Road near Central Avenue. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was scheduled to march with them, but was unable to after police say he was blocked by protesters demanding change.

Local activist and musician Devine Carama was among those in the crowd advocating for black lives.

"I understood that there would be different groups marching, I wanted to be there as a unified force and just march with the people and get the opportunity to be with those people on the streets marching," Carama said.

Carama was also among the panel of people on stage for a program called "Conversations about Race, Reconciliation and Resolutions."

"This conversation is for everybody out thee because what's getting lost is they have no idea what's going on right here," Carama said.

Other panelists include Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and local legislators. Protesters left their seats with their hands up chanting various phrases when Mayor Gorton and Chief Weathers were due to speak.

“Listen, I’m black too and I know that’s not popular for you all to believe but I’m going to tell you I’m black and proud and I understand why you’re up here standing here but you’re not letting me speak and I understand because as a black man I’ve had to be quiet about some things, but I’m not quiet right now,” said Chief Weathers. “I’m going to tell you this is our time and I’m going to answer this question and it’s happening now because it’s God’s will.”

Protesters continued chanting during questions asked, demanding something more be done and claiming local leaders have had their time for change.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.