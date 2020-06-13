Gov. Beshear reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says there are 315 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to at least 12,445. Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 499.

“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”

The two new deaths reported are a 68-year-old man from Grayson County and a 78-year-old man from Oldham County.

“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Gov. Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”

Fortunately, 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

