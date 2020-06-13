Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has become the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires. Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017, when he surpassed Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the historic track’s leading trainer for over 31 years. Asmussen quickly added to his total, winning the second race with Hulen.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new rule approved by the California Horse Racing Board means jockeys competing in the state won’t be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race and then only in an underhanded position. The rule would allow no more than two strikes in succession using whips that must meet new board standards to soften the blows. The board voted 4-2 to approve the rule. Retired Hall of Fame jockey Alex Solis was one of the dissenters.