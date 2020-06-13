Kentucky Newsmakers 6/14: Lexington protests and Kentucky’s June primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to the organizer of Lexington’s protests Sarah Williams and Democratic congressional candidates Josh Hicks and Daniel Kemph ahead of the June primary election.

WKYT has covered the nights of protests in downtown Lexington. Sarah Williams is the organizer and continues to push for change. She shares her thoughts on this moment in time in our country and state, and what she hopes to see moving forward.

Josh Hicks and Daniel Kemph are running against each other in Kentucky’s June primary. They’re on the ballot for a congressional seat and hope to challenge Republican Congressman Andy Barr who’s represented Kentucky’s 6th district for a number of years.

Hicks is now a Lexington lawyer with experience in the military and law enforcement.

Kemph is a Lexington-based business analyst who’s run for office before.

