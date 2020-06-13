Advertisement

KSP opens fatal fire investigation in Pike County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FEDSCREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police says they received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday about a house fire on Grapevine Road in the Fedscreek area of Pike County.

As crews worked to contain the fire, they say a body was found inside. The Pike County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police detectives and arson personnel are on the scene currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

