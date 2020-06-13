Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Governor has role in Davis statue's removal from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky's governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted. It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years. On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Frontrunner in Senate primary faces attacks from both sides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky. But she has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the contest. The June 23 primary will determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Two of McGrath’s more progressive primary opponents portray her as too compliant with President Donald Trump. From the other flank, McConnell’s camp paints her as too extreme for Kentucky. McGrath has tried to straddle a pragmatic course to appeal to Democrats without giving McConnell more openings for attacks.

KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-HEALTH CARE

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky panel votes to remove Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born. The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-KENTUCKY

Kentucky school shooter ordered to serve two life sentences

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences. Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday afternoon. WPSD-TV reports Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years. Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult.

POLICE BRUTALITY COMPLAINT

2 teens accuse Kentucky police of brutality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky teenagers have accused police in Lexington of using too much force during a fraud investigation. Eighteen-year-old Preston Gage Slone and 19-year-old Elena Amayrany Perez told news outlets they were assaulted by Lexington police and a Kentucky State Police trooper when Slone attempted to redeem several U.S. savings bonds at a Chase Bank. Lexington police said the encounter on Tuesday is under review and the agency regrets ”any fear, anxiety, and injuries" that officers caused. Slone said at one point he was pushed to the ground and felt officers’ knees on his neck, head and back. Officers determined there was no fraud, and the teens weren't charged.