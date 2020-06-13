Advertisement

Lexington police chief blocked from participating in Saturday march

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was blocked from participating in a march on Saturday. (Photo: WKYT)
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was blocked from participating in a march on Saturday. (Photo: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after protesters in Lexington blocked Police Chief Lawrence Weathers from participating in a march on Saturday.

The march began at the police department and continued down Richmond Road to Southland Christian Church where participants took part in a program called “Conversations about Race, Reconciliation, and Resolutions.”

A release from the police department says protests in the city, now entering their 16th day, are escalating as demonstrators express anger, frustration, and disappointment with law enforcement.

The police department has released three videos of body-worn camera footage from the protests, in an effort to express the perspective of police officers during the events. The videos document everything from officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters, to being told that their families’ lives don’t matter.

The release from the department states that while the stress of working protests is weighing on officers and their families, they remain open and willing to continue a conversation with protesters about righting the wrongs protesters feel they have experienced.

They also advise, however, that tensions are rising to the point that some protesters are engaging in “illegal and dangerous” actions.

Officers are asking members of the public who are participating in protests to “please help us keep this community and its residents safe.

