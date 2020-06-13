Lexington sawmill damaged in fire, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews in Lexington are monitoring a sawmill after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire just after 3 p.m. at Branch and Bark on Midland Place. Officials say that flames are out now, but the scene is still blocked off.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Department says that high heat and a lot of smoke makes it difficult for crews to get inside.

He says several crews were on the scene to assist, to maximize equipment and minimize risk.

"This fire did go to a second alarm, mostly due to manpower requirements. Again due to the large size of the structure and due to the warm weather, we knew that our crews would become exhausted."

Officials say no injuries have been reported. We do not know the extent of the damage at this time.

On the scene of a fire right off of Midland and Third St. Firefighters got the call just after 3. It’s out now, but they’re looking for hotspots.

