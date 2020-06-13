Advertisement

Olivia Owens excited to do something special with Kentucky

The former five-star center is eager to join a talented Kentucky roster.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the offseason, Matthew Mitchell has bolstered his roster with a number of talented transfers. His latest addition to the Kentucky women’s basketball program is Maryland transfer Olivia Owens.

She was a five-star center coming out of high school and spent the last two seasons in College Park with the Terrapins.

Owens will join two other highly touted transfers in Lexington this season in Tennessee transfer Jazmine Massengill and Auburn transfer Robyn Benton.

You can tell from her enthusiasm alone that she is eager to take Kentucky to the next level.

“I am super excited," said Owens. "I am competitive and I want to win. I know for a fact that my teammates are going to feel the exact same way. If we all put our heads together, work as hard as we can and put our heads down and work, we are going to accomplish a lot of great things. The fact that our coaching staff is so supportive and they believe in us is going to be even better so I am super excited.”

“We are so excited that Olivia has chosen to be a Kentucky Wildcat and cannot wait to get her on campus and working with our team and staff,” said UK head coach Matthew Mitchell.

“She obviously has a lot of intangibles that you cannot teach, like elite size and strength in the post, which is going to help us tremendously. Our staff enjoyed getting to know her and her family through this process and are eager for that relationship to grow in the future. I really like how our roster has come together and I’m looking forward to getting the team back on campus again soon.”

