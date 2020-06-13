Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Tonight’s crowd was smaller than the others we’ve been covering the past two weeks.

Protesters say they’re seeing changes, noting the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda-- but they say they’ll keep marching.

They did stop at police headquarters, but no officers were out.

After a few minutes, protesters waved bacon over the barricades and moved to the back entrance to do more of the same. Officers were seen riding on bikes, but none of them approached the crowd.

Protesters also marched to cheapside to take a moment of silence and a break. The owner of Centro, a bar located at cheapside, provided water saying he and his employees want to be allies.

“The name cheapside needs to be changed," said Centro employee Andy Burks. "It’s evident with the protesting outside, it’s evident with how the worlds reacting. I think every city across the nation, the world, should do their part to write these runs, track history as best we can and future or our kids futures.”

Organizers just said at 10:00 tonight, they will be holding a training call for people willing to “risk arrest.”



They said they are escalating their non-violent direct action. pic.twitter.com/epofT779rO — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 13, 2020

Tonight’s protest expected to be over at 9:30 tonight. Organizer says people willing to “risk arrest” will go thru training. They say they expect arrests Sunday night. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/dwmcTvS84y — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 13, 2020

Protesters say they plan to “risk arrest” Saturday morning at 7:30 at the Southland Christian Church march as well as Sunday night.

Friday’s protest ended around 9:30 p.m.

