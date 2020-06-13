Advertisement

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Protesters gather in downtown Lexington.
Protesters gather in downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Tonight’s crowd was smaller than the others we’ve been covering the past two weeks.

Protesters say they’re seeing changes, noting the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda-- but they say they’ll keep marching.

They did stop at police headquarters, but no officers were out.

After a few minutes, protesters waved bacon over the barricades and moved to the back entrance to do more of the same. Officers were seen riding on bikes, but none of them approached the crowd.

Protesters also marched to cheapside to take a moment of silence and a break. The owner of Centro, a bar located at cheapside, provided water saying he and his employees want to be allies.

“The name cheapside needs to be changed," said Centro employee Andy Burks. "It’s evident with the protesting outside, it’s evident with how the worlds reacting. I think every city across the nation, the world, should do their part to write these runs, track history as best we can and future or our kids futures.”

Protesters say they plan to “risk arrest” Saturday morning at 7:30 at the Southland Christian Church march as well as Sunday night.

Friday’s protest ended around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Crime

Sheriff: One dead, one injured in Laurel Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor provided an update on new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Lexington police release bodycam video of couple’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
With much of Central Kentucky watching the developments of protests in Lexington, questions have emerged, including what past numbers say about misconduct within the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington

UK Health Colleges hold event to unite against racial injustice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Faculty, staff and students from UK Health Colleges gathered in solidarity Friday against racial injustice, especially in health care.

News

Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, was sentenced to life in prison.

State

Kentuckians split on decision to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Now that the vote on the Jefferson Davis statue is in, some people are happy with the decision. Others not so much.

News

The Breakdown with Chip Armishsaw: How Scouting is Adjusting to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Coronavirus put a real damper on scouting the past few months when it comes to activities like camping, hiking, and swimming. How have they adjusted?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pattern Stays Mainly Dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mainly dry weather rolls on into the weekend.