Statue of Jefferson Davis removed from capitol rotunda
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, a statue of confederate president Jefferson David that once stood inside the Kentucky capitol rotunda went out the doors of the capitol.
Crews worked for hours on Friday and Saturday to remove the statue from where it stood and load it onto a truck.
The statue will be moved to a state historical site in western Kentucky, which marks Davis’ birthplace.
More than a week ago, Governor Andy Beshear called for the statue to be removed. In an 11-1 vote, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission agreed Friday to remove the statue from the Rotunda.
