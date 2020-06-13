Statue of Jefferson Davis removed from capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, a statue of confederate president Jefferson David that once stood inside the Kentucky capitol rotunda went out the doors of the capitol.

Crews worked for hours on Friday and Saturday to remove the statue from where it stood and load it onto a truck.

The Jefferson Davis statue has officially left the Capitol @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WVlRdwn4aH — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) June 13, 2020

The statue will be moved to a state historical site in western Kentucky, which marks Davis’ birthplace.

“We feel like this is the right thing to do. It’s a good day in Kentucky.” Governor Beshear and his daughter are waiting for the Jefferson Davis statue to leave the Capitol. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/QmWPaZEZBj — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) June 13, 2020

More than a week ago, Governor Andy Beshear called for the statue to be removed. In an 11-1 vote, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission agreed Friday to remove the statue from the Rotunda.

Crews removed some items from the hollow base of the Jefferson Davis statue. This is the front page of the State Journal from Oct. 20, 1936 (the day the statue was placed in the rotunda) and a Glenmore Bourbon bottle with a message inside @WKYT pic.twitter.com/DBwUxRf9xS — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) June 13, 2020

