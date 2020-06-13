Advertisement

Tates Creek’s Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State

Thomas is the son of former UK receivers’ coach Lamar Thomas
Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State
Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State(Alex Walker)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek wide receiver Miles Thomas had a sensational senior season in 2019. The three-star wideout caught 77 passes for nearly 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Commodores.

On Friday, Thomas signed with Idaho State. Miles is the son of former University of Kentucky receivers’ coach Lamar Thomas. The elder Thomas played wide receiver at the University of Miami and spent seven seasons in the NFL.

Miles says it’s a dream to follow in his father’s footsteps and play Division I football.

"It’s amazing honestly, said Miles Thomas. "I’m just very blessed, and I’m just excited that all the work that I’ve put in is paying off and I can live up to the Thomas name and just be D-I like my dad. It’s a new experience so it’s going to be challenging, but I’m going to try to have fun with it and just be a sponge and just take in everything that comes my way.

The Idaho State Bengals play in the Big Sky Conference. Thomas plans to leave for Idaho on July 30.

