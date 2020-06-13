UK football experiencing new normal in COVID-19 era

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back on Monday, about 50 Kentucky football players returned to the practice field for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

As we reported this week, the Wildcats have to go through a series of screenings each day to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the program.

Returning to campus comes with some risks. Alabama had eight players test positive for COVID-19 this week and six athletes from the Houston program tested positive as well.

Kentucky linebacker Boogie Watson spoke with Curtis Burch of the UK Sports Network and said the Wildcats are taking extra precautions before practice.

“When you first get there, you walk down like you are walking into a normal day but once you get to the place where you enter the locker room, you meet with a trainer," said Watson. "They ask you a screening of questions about how you are feeling. They check your temperature, spray you down with hand sanitizer, and make sure you have a mask. You receive your shoes. You have to wear what you are working out in and all they have there for you is your shoes for you to swap out with your flip flips or whatever you are wearing.”

The next group of returning players are expected to join practice on June 15 after they are screened.

