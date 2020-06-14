Advertisement

1 dead, 4 injured in Louisville skate park shooting

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting near the David Armstrong Extreme Park on Franklin Street leaves 1 dead and 4 injured. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – An investigation is underway after one person died and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville.

According to sister station WAVE 3 News, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the David Armstrong Extreme Park on Franklin Street.

When they got to the scene, investigators found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of them were sent to University Hospital in serious condition. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later discovered two additional gunshot victims who were also taken to University Hotel with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe any of the injured individuals were the shooter in the incident.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

No word currently on a suspect in the case.

