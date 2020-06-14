12-year-old Greenup Co. boy killed in ATV crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) –

An ATV crash in Greenup County on Friday evening took the life of a 12-year-old boy.

According to news station WSAZ, it happened on private property along East Tygart Road.

The Greenup County Sheriff says the boy and a young girl were on the vehicle when it hit a tree. The boy was ejected from the ATV in the crash. He died on Saturday due to injuries he sustained in the collision. His identity has not been released at this time.

The girl was treated at SOMC in Greenup County before being transferred to Columbus. Her current condition is unknown.

The sheriff is urging anyone riding on an ATV to use caution and recommends helmets, and wearing a seat belt if the vehicle has one.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.