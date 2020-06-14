Advertisement

Police: Bicyclist killed in Versailles crash

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(WDTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) -

The Versailles Police Department is reporting a deadly crash Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Frankfort Road, US-60 West, around 10:54 for a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boat sales through the roof as many summer activities cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
It's almost the middle of June, which means summer is in full swing. But, many warm-weather activities are a no-go due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, experts say boating is a way to spend time outside while social distancing.

News

WATCH | Doctors weigh in on Kentucky COVID-19 new cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Doctors are saying that the slight increase in cases is expected at this point.

News

Doctors weigh in on new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Doctors say they're not surprised by COVID-19 numbers and that new case findings are about where they expected them to be.

Regional

Police: Mayfield man attempted to throw mother over second-story balcony

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Mayfield man faces serious charges after reportedly threatening the life of his own mother.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases linked to Perry Co. church

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) links “multiple” COVID-19 cases to a church in Perry County.

State

1 dead, 4 injured in Louisville skate park shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation is underway after one person died and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/14: Lexington protests and Kentucky’s June primary election

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

News

20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say 20 protesters are facing charges after Saturday night’s demonstrations in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Former UK basketball players rally for social justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
WATCH | Former UK basketball players rally for social justice

National

Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he's convicted of killing George Floyd.