Police: Bicyclist killed in Versailles crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) -

The Versailles Police Department is reporting a deadly crash Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Frankfort Road, US-60 West, around 10:54 for a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.

