Boat sales through the roof as many summer activities cancelled due to COVID-19

As long as you're boating safely, Stokley encourages the activity.
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It’s almost the middle of June, which means summer is in full swing. But, many warm-weather activities are a no-go due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, experts say boating is a way to spend time outside while social distancing.

Stokley's Marine parking lot is full and customers are buying products off the shelves. This is after a tough few weeks with doors shut to the public.

"It was a difficult time when we were in the shutdown part of it, it's hard on the business, we were in limited hours on what our employees were able to work, and then now since things have opened back up very unexpectedly we are just experiencing tremendous growth," says Stokley's Marine owner Ralph Stokley.

Stokley says business is through the roof. He's selling so many boats that the showroom is now limited in options. Stokley says with pools closed and limited sporting activities, everyone seems to be trying to get out on the water.

"An outdoor activity is always great, especially with the family, but boating is one where you can do the social distancing," Stokley says.

But with so many new boaters, how can we keep the lakes safe?

Stokley says there are certain measures to take, including always wearing a life jacket. He adds to never operate a motorboat under the influence. Plus, there are limits as to who can drive. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says you must be at least 12. 12 to 17 year-olds need a certificate.

But as long as you're boating safely, Stokley encourages the activity.

"Being able to come into our store is kind of that fresh reminder that summertime's coming and you know it's here now, and the good times are ahead of us," Stokley says.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, all boats must be registered. This year boat registrations have been extended for 90 days, now expiring on July 31st.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

