COVID-19 cases linked to Perry Co. church

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) –

A Facebook post from the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) links “multiple” COVID-19 cases to a church in Perry County.

The post says that the cases are linked to The Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church.

Health officials are advising anyone who might have attended the church from May 24 through June 7 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The KRDHD covers Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.

They say, in total, their service area has seen 50 cases, with 40 confirmed patients having recovered.

