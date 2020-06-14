Day 16 of protests against racial injustice in Lexington
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesting continues for night 16 in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.
The day began will a march Saturday morning that began at the police department and continued down Richmond Road to Southland Christian Church where participants took part in a program called “Conversations about Race, Reconciliation, and Resolutions.”
This story is developing and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.