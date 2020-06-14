Day 16 of protests against racial injustice in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesting continues for night 16 in Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

The day began will a march Saturday morning that began at the police department and continued down Richmond Road to Southland Christian Church where participants took part in a program called “Conversations about Race, Reconciliation, and Resolutions.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Organizers say majority of people out tonight were also out protesting this morning @WKYT pic.twitter.com/TODpzqZqDw — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 14, 2020

