Former UK basketball players rally for social justice

Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

About a week ago, UK's football team marched through downtown Lexington rallying against racial injustice. Saturday at Woodland Park, some former UK basketball players organized an event hoping to spark important discussions.

Be the change, a message former UK basketball player Ravi Moss wants to spread.

"To have a conversation and really start understanding each other, so we can move forward in the best way possible," Moss says.

Moss organized the rally Saturday afternoon with help of another former player, Erik Daniels. It gathered a crowd of around 200 people of all different races and ages.

For Moss, organizing this event was as nerve-racking as many games he played during his UK basketball career.

"We've had some hiccups along the way where we thought we were going to do one thing and had to change and pivot, so the anxiety has been great. I am relieved right now because we have a pretty good turn out," Moss says.

Nervous or not, the rally gave many inspiration.

“If I can be a part of history by bringing this all together, what an awesome experience it will be for me,” says Cheryl Talbert.

Talbert spent her Saturday afternoon at the event. She says a difference will only be made when people look inwards.

"You know, I've gotten phone calls from people saying what can I do. I don't have the answers to that, but I felt this was a start for me today," Talbert says.

For Moss, the day was all about acceptance.

"Listen to the other person and them let whatever they say sit on your heart, and then respond after that, and sometimes you don't even have to respond, but you just want to make sure you're listening and able to feel," Moss says.

The event had many speakers including Charles Booker, one of the democratic candidates running for Senate.

